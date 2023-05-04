Apply for the Greensboro fire citizens academy today

The 8-week program is designed to give participants greater insight into the fire department

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Registration for the Greensboro Fire Department’s inaugural Fire Citizens’ Academy (FCA) is now open until Friday, June 16.

The program is 8 weeks of interactive and hands-on learning.

Officials said the program is designed to give Greensboro residents greater insight into what the Greensboro Fire Department does behind the scenes.

Free CPR and first aid certifications are included for all program participants.

According to officials, the FCA will meet each Monday from 6 pm to 8:30 pm from July 31 through September 25 at various fire stations throughout the city.

“The Fire Citizens’ Academy is an incredible chance for our community to get to know their local fire department,” said Fire Chief Jim Robinson. “We are excited to work one-on-one with our community and hopefully offer a new perspective on what we do every single day for the people we care about the most.”

All participants must be 18 or older to participate in the program. Only 20 registrants will be selected to participate in the academy. Those who were selected will be notified by June 21.

