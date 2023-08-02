New technology helping solve 1994 Reidsville cold case

With the new technology used, investigators reveal that Edward Ware's nephew is the suspect charged in this case.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police Department announced an arrest in the 1994 cold case murder of Edward Ware.

Ware's body was found in his home on May 7, 1994.

On February 23, investigators went over the evidence. A request was made on what's been sent off and also see what they can do today that they couldn't in the past regarding this case.

The State Crime Lab retested evidence earlier this year that helped law enforcement officers identify the alleged offender.

Starmix was used in this case. Its software allows investigators to go back and look at DNA.

Ware's nephew, Johnny Ware, is a suspect charged in this case. He was served a warrant while in prison. He is being held in a Georgia facility for an unrelated homicide.

Attorney General Josh Stein released the following statement:

"﻿﻿I want to congratulate the Reidsville Police Department and Police Chief Gibson, the State Crime Lab, and the State Bureau of Investigation on this arrest, which was nearly 30 years in the making. It's the commitment and dedication of these law enforcement officers and scientists to work this case over the years that we're finally about to move this cold case forward in pursuit of justice for Edward Ware.



With partnership, persistence, and the power of DNA, we can send powerful messages. To the victims of these crimes and their families - we say that we take these crimes seriously and we will not stop seeking justice for you. To the public - we say that we will do whatever we can to keep you safe. And to the murderers and rapists - we say, very clearly, that no matter how long ago you committed your crime, we will never stop coming for you."

