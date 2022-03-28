Fire burning at old tobacco plant in Rockingham County

Crews were called out to the structure fire along US-29 Business just before 4 a.m. Monday.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Firefighters worked to control an active fire at an old tobacco plant in Rockingham County early Monday morning.

Rockingham County dispatch confirmed there was an active structure fire on US-29 Business.

Multiple units were called to the scene just before 4 a.m. and more than an hour later, flames were still clearly visible as the building kept burning.

Rockingham County officials are handling the fire operations but other departments are helping.

The City of Reidsville sent an aerial truck to assist with fighting the fire.

We're still working to learn how the fire started and if there are any injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Stick with WFMY News 2 for updates.