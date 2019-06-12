REIDSVILLE, N.C. — It's been 21 years since someone shot and killed Carlos Alejandro Scales and Reidsville police are still looking for answers.

Back on December 6th, 1998 officers got a call about a drive-by shooting on North Harris street.

When they arrived they found 24-year-old Carlos Alejandro Scales dead from a gunshot wound.

According to police, Scales was playing cards with several people inside a home when gunshots ripped through the walls hitting and killing him and no one else. They say the suspects escaped in what witnesses described as "a late-model purple Ford Mustang."

Investigators developed a person of interest: the now 41-year-old Adan Martinez Faustino. Police are asking anyone who knows where he may be at to contact Lt. Shannon Coates at 336-347-2338 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers 336-349-9683.

There is still a Governor's reward for information leading to an arrest for up to $5,000.

Police use DNA to predict appearance of suspect from 2006 cold cases

Police solve 35-year-old murder mystery in Salisbury

'It feels like I got a new life' | Charlotte cold case revisited 27 years later