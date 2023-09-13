Cocaine, fentanyl, and AR-15 pistol found during drug bust in Reidsville, deputies say

Rockingham County deputies say two men were arrested and face several drug charges.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Rockingham County deputies arrested two men accused of trafficking drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, on Tuesday.

Detectives said a deputy tried to pull over a car, but the driver didn't stop. They said the driver eventually pulled into the driveway of a home on Vance Street in Reidsville.

Deputies said they found an AR-15-style pistol, cash, a large amount of cocaine with a street value of $50,000, and several grams of fentanyl.

As a result, deputies arrested William Tyrone Moore and Cameron Martin. The men face several charges, including trafficking cocaine. Martin was also charged with trafficking fentanyl.

Both were placed in the Rockingham County jail. Moore was given a $2,000 bond. Martin was given a $3,000 bond.

