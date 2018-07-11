REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WFMY)-- Reidsville police have arrested a man accused of killing two people and injuring another person in a shooting and stabbing on Wednesday morning.

Police arrested Tommy James Stout, 42, and charged him with two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Investigators responded to the crime on Wednesday morning at a home on Lawsonville Avenue where they found three people hurt.

Madge Sizemore, 43, and David Sizemore, 49, died at the scene and Judy Sizemore, 73, was taken to the hospital. Reidsville police said Judy Sizemore was in critical condition on Thursday morning.

On Thursday, police released photos of Tommy Stout, who also lives at the home on Lawsonville Avenue, and said they were concerned for his wellbeing and were looking for him. Police arrested him Thursday night.

Police say more charges are pending, and more information on Stout's bond will be released tomorrow.

Tommy Stout

Neighbors in the area said they were surprised to see something like this happen there.

"There are some wild parties and stuff going on, and some yelling, and you can hear gunshots every once in a while [on this street] but I wouldn't have thought it would ever come from that house," said Robin Webb.

"It's been safe pretty much. So that's why it's surprising," said Jennifer Pestik, "I would never thought that for those people, it's sad - it's really sad."

Reidsville Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Investigator Menard at 336-347-2305 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

© 2018 WFMY