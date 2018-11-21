ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - A Reidsville man is accused of sending a nude photo of himself to a minor on social media.

An arrest warrant said Davolyn Robert Lee James sent the photo on Facebook Messenger according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. The minor's name wasn't released.

James, 20, was charged with Felonious Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor. James was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 10.

