Greensboro Police investigating after man dies in crash on U.S. 29

Police said 30-year-old Marquell Deshawn Jordan of Reidsville died after rear-ending a dump truck on U.S. 29 near Reedy Fork Parkway.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a Reidsville man was killed in a crash Saturday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police said 30-year-old Marquell Deshawn Jordan was driving south on U.S. 29 when his car rear-ended a dump truck.

The crash happened on the stretch of the highway near Reedy Fork Parkway.

Police said Jordan died as a result of the crash. The family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.