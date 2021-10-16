Greensboro Police investigating after man dies in crash on U.S. 29

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a Reidsville man was killed in a crash Saturday morning.
Just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police said 30-year-old Marquell Deshawn Jordan was driving south on U.S. 29 when his car rear-ended a dump truck.
The crash happened on the stretch of the highway near Reedy Fork Parkway.
Police said Jordan died as a result of the crash. The family has been notified.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.