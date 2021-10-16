x
Greensboro Police investigating after man dies in crash on U.S. 29

Police said 30-year-old Marquell Deshawn Jordan of Reidsville died after rear-ending a dump truck on U.S. 29 near Reedy Fork Parkway.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a Reidsville man was killed in a crash Saturday morning. 

Just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police said 30-year-old Marquell Deshawn Jordan was driving south on U.S. 29 when his car rear-ended a dump truck. 

The crash happened on the stretch of the highway near Reedy Fork Parkway.

Police said Jordan died as a result of the crash. The family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

