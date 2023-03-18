Reidsville man facing charges after drug bust

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is in custody after drugs and guns were seized in Reidsville.
Reidsville police executed a search warrant on Morgan Drive Friday.
Officers seized 12 guns, U.S. currency, drugs, and other evidence.
Andrew Brusnahan was arrested as a result.
Brusnahan is charged with:
- Felony trafficking marijuana
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Felony possession of Schedule I Substance
- Felony possession with intent to sale and deliver marijuana
- Felony possession with intent to sale and deliver Schedule I Substance
- Felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of selling narcotics
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
His bond is set at $300,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police said additional arrests are expected.
