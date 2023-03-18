x
Reidsville man facing charges after drug bust

Officers seized 12 guns, U.S. currency, drugs, and other evidence during an investigation on Morgan Drive.
Credit: Reidsville Police Dept.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is in custody after drugs and guns were seized in Reidsville.

Reidsville police executed a search warrant on Morgan Drive Friday.

Officers seized 12 guns, U.S. currency, drugs, and other evidence.

Andrew Brusnahan was arrested as a result. 

Brusnahan is charged with:

  • Felony trafficking marijuana
  • Felony possession of marijuana
  • Felony possession of Schedule I Substance
  • Felony possession with intent to sale and deliver marijuana
  • Felony possession with intent to sale and deliver Schedule I Substance
  • Felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of selling narcotics
  • Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

His bond is set at $300,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said additional arrests are expected.

