Reidsville man facing charges after drug bust

Officers seized 12 guns, U.S. currency, drugs, and other evidence during an investigation on Morgan Drive.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is in custody after drugs and guns were seized in Reidsville.

Reidsville police executed a search warrant on Morgan Drive Friday.

Officers seized 12 guns, U.S. currency, drugs, and other evidence.

Andrew Brusnahan was arrested as a result.

Brusnahan is charged with:

Felony trafficking marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Felony possession of Schedule I Substance

Felony possession with intent to sale and deliver marijuana

Felony possession with intent to sale and deliver Schedule I Substance

Felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of selling narcotics

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

His bond is set at $300,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said additional arrests are expected.

