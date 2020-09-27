Reidsville Middle School to temporarily close due to COVID-19 exposure

"We have received information today that there has been a COVID-19 exposure to 7th-grade classes in our school," Principal Erica Blackwell said.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — According to a Facebook post to Rockingham County Schools from Erica Blackwell, principal at Reidsville Middle School, the school will close from September 28-October 11 due to a COVID-19 exposure.

"We have received information today that there has been a COVID-19 exposure to 7th-grade classes in our school. If you are directly exposed, you have already received a separate call from me that indicates that you would have been directly exposed. This notice is for the entire school. We have consulted with the health department closely and they have advised us to close all of Reidsville Middle School because the direct exposure impacted several of our 7th-grade classrooms and we want to be extra cautious that this does not spread further," said Blackwell.

According to Blackwell, the school has followed all safety protocols recommended by the health department and cannot release anyone's name due to confidentiality protocols.