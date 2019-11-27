REIDSVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday, November 30, 2019, Nancy Bennet will become the first sworn female officer to retire from the Reidsville Police Department with 30 years of service.

According to a Facebook post from the Reidsville Police Department, Nancy began her career in December 1990 after graduating Basic Law Enforcement Training at Guilford Technical Community College.

Nancy started off as a Patrol Officer and was later promoted to Sergeant, becoming the first female supervisor in department history!

After serving as Patrol Sergeant, Nancy was then promoted to Lieutenant.

The heartfelt Facebook post went on to run off more of Nancy's accolades before ending thanking Nancy for her tremendous service to the Reidsville Police Department and the community.

"We were honored to celebrate Nancy’s 30 years of service yesterday surrounded by her colleagues, friends, and family. Nancy will be missed greatly by the Reidsville Police Department and by members of the Reidsville community!"

Thank you for your service Nancy!

Greensboro Apartment Shooting Leaves One Injured: Police

Man gets last wish to have beer with his sons before he died

Former homeless man pays for new apartment with money earned from cleanup program

ECU Student Found Dead Inside Residence Hall

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users