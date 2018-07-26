REIDSVILLE, N.C. - The Reidsville Police Department is teaming up with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for a "Speed Enforcement Operation" campaign.

Officers are asking drivers to slow down and stop speeding on Freeway Drive in Reidsville.

Police are seeing an increase in car wrecks and speeders on the road.

"In 2017, 37% of all speeding violations were written on Freeway Drive," said Sergeant James Bayne, Reidsville Police Department. "When we pulled the crash reports from 2013 to present, we found that the top three intersections with the most crashes all fell on Freeway Drive: Freeway and McCoy, Freeway and Moss, and Freeway and Vance."

The goal of the campaign is to save lives and encourage drivers to follow the law.

Even though the posted speed limit on Freeway Drive is 45, officers say, drivers are going above 65 miles per hour.

"Speed is a factor that contributes to so many crashes, especially those involving fatalities," said Master Trooper Brandon Baker, North Carolina State Highway Patrol. "Too many families lose loved ones simply because people fail to obey the speed limit."

The 'Speed Enforcement Operation" campaign kicked off on Thursday and will run into the month of August.

If you're caught speeding, you can expect to pay several hundred dollars in fines.

