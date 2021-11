The fire doesn't pose a threat to any nearby homes, but the billowing smoke caught the attention of News 2 viewers.

Firefighters were called to a fire at a recycling center off US 29 in Reidsville on Tuesday.

Rockingham County Emergency Services said a pile of scrap metal caught fire at Foss Recycling around 10:30 a.m.

Flames and smoke are visible off of Watlington Industrial Drive and near Highway 29.

No one is hurt and the fire isn't threatening any nearby homes, officials said.