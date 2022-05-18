Reidsville woman needs help after home was destroyed by tornado

Karen Wilson, her grandaughter, and two dogs are displaced after a tornado destroyed their home.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Almost two weeks ago, a tornado ripped through Rockingham County and some people are still trying to figure out what to do next.

WFMY News 2’s Amber Lake spoke with a woman who lost everything and wanted to know why FEMA wasn’t helping.

It’s important to note that a local government or town declares a State of Emergency ahead of a big storm. This is so they are able to be reimbursed after the fact.

It’s up to State Emergency Management whether they declare something a disaster. If that is declared, then FEMA is able to step in and help people financially. It’s only declared a disaster if a minimum of 25 structures have been damaged. That wasn’t the case in Rockingham County, leaving some renters and homeowners worried about their next move.

Rockingham County woman Karen Wilson is at a loss after a tornado destroyed her rental home less than two weeks ago.

She and her son were celebrating Mother's Day that evening when the tornado struck.

"You could feel the trees hitting the top of the house, but it was like a fire. All the insulation and everything going you couldn't see anything,” Wilson described.

The roof of the house was destroyed after multiple trees fell that night.

“The only room that's not destroyed was the kitchen and that’s where we were,” she said.

Now Wilson, her granddaughter, and two dogs are without a home.

Even though the Red Cross has provided some assistance to the family, they are still in need and a fundraiser has been set up for them.