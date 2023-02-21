Woman's house gets crashed into with car

Tamara Aiken left her bed to find an SUV in her living room, leaving a lot of damage.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A woman in Reidsville has been dealing with major issues at her home.

A driver crashed into a woman's house in Reidsville while she was sleeping on Monday, Feb. 3 around 8:30 a.m.

Tamara Aiken was laying in her bed when she said it felt like the house exploded. Aiken left her bed to find an SUV in her living room, leaving a lot of damage.

The woman driving the car said her brakes gave out. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Eight days after the crash, there's plywood covering the hole - but it's still not fully fixed.

Aiken says she's still staying there with her 3 children- one 17-year-old and 14-year-old twins.

Aiken is having trouble with Reidsville Housing Authority which owns the property as well as the SUV owner's insurance company. She said she hopes things will go back to normal soon.

