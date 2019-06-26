REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Rockingham Theatre in Reidsville has closed, according to social media posts.

The theatre, which says it's 'entertained the community since 1929,' posted a closing message on its website and Facebook page.

"WE WANT TO THANK EVERYONE FOR THEIR CONTINUED SUPPORT, BUT AT THIS TIME THE ROCKINGHAM THEATER WILL BE CLOSING," it read.

The theater was downtown on Gilmer Street. The sign in front of the theatre only says 'Men in Black: International' is now showing. No one was at the theatre when we arrived on Wednesday afternoon.

