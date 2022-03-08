Reimbursement applications for Weaver Fire being accepted Wednesday

The City of Winston-Salem will accept fire reimbursement applications from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Low-income residents and evacuees impacted by the Weaver Fertilizer plant fire can apply for reimbursements due to fire-related expenses and lost wages this Wednesday.

The City of Winston-Salem will accept fire reimbursement applications from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Home & Garden Building.

Winston-Salem City Council approved a $1 million fund late last month to help people impacted by the Jan. 31 fire.

