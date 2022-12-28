Friends remember man who drowned while duck hunting at Belews Lake

Friends like Wade Hankins knew Clifton Peace as CP. For Hankins, Peace was like a big brother to him, taking him under his wing at a young age.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Family and friends are remembering Clifton Peace, the man officials say drowned in Belews Lake last Friday.

"We grew up together. So, he was really good friends with my older brother. Joey and I used to just tag along with those guys and they always welcomed me. It was just awesome," Hankins said.

Peace was one of Hankins's groomsmen. Hankins said his kids even called Peace "Uncle CP."

"He would light up a room. When you first saw CP, he didn’t even speak, and you were already laughing because you knew that was what that moment was going to get to," Hankins said.

While Peace is no longer with us, Hankins said his inspirational messages will live on.

"He started his own business and that’s one thing he always wanted to do in life, and he was doing it. He was enjoying it and loving it. He woke up on his clock, and he did what he wanted to do in those days. So, it was just so awesome to see. When I think of him, it’ll just be motivation to take on life," Hankins expressed.

37-year-old Peace was duck hunting with one of his friends when waves and wind caused his kayak to sink last Friday morning, according to officials.

Officials said Peace and his hunting buddy were in separate kayaks.

NC Wildlife Officer, Carson Billings said hunters should understand the risk of small vessels like a kayak. Billings encourages hunters to know what their boats can and cannot handle.

"In the case that your boat does swap or capsize, stay with a boat and use it as a flotation device if it capsizes. So, anytime if you find yourself outside of the boat or vessel, stay with a vessel so that way anytime we’re on looking for people or trying to do a rescue operation, it’s easier to spot larger objects," Billings explained.

Billings said boating incidents can happen quickly therefore hunters should be prepared.

"So, it’s important to be prepared. If a hunter is using a vessel, they should always wear a personal flotation device even before getting in the boat. Also, you need to dress appropriately. This type of hunting is going to take place in adverse cold weather. So, it’s important to wear clothing made of wool or synthetic materials rather than cotton to help prevent any issues with hypothermia," Billings continued.