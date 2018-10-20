GREENSBORO, N.C.(WFMY)-- WFMY News 2 family and the Greensboro Triad community have lost a legend. Lee Kinard passed away Saturday morning. He was 86.

He started working at WFMY News 2 on April 16, 1956. Kinard was the father of the Good Morning Show. Lee was less than a month away from his 87th birthday, which would have been November 5.

Here's a look back at memories and travels of Lee Kinard during his time at WFMY News 2.

