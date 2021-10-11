Remembering Officer Jared Franks: Three years since his End-of-Watch

One of Frank's colleagues considered the fallen officer a brother.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a somber day for the Greensboro Police Department. They lost one of their own in the line of duty, three years ago.

24-year-old Jared Franks died in a crash while responding to a robbery on November 3, 2018.

Andrew Muldowney remembers the young officer made an impression when he joined Greensboro Police.

"He was a big jokester, always joking about something," Muldowney said. "Me and him kind of bantered back-and-forth, picking on each other."

Franks trained under Muldowney and they bonded quickly because they shared interests and even the same birthday. Muldowney considered him family.

"He became uncle Jared to my kids and like a brother to my wife," Muldowney said.

He said Officer Franks worked hard at his job for two years until that November night in 2018 changed everything.

Muldowney said he was watching a movie with his wife and kids when he got the phone call. He rushed to the hospital.

"We’ve had close calls with officers before and it always turns out everything is just fine," Muldowney said. "When I got to the hospital, another officer met me at the door. I had called him because I knew he was there. He just shook his head and was like, 'he didn’t make it.'"

Franks was an Alamance County native but the son of a former Greensboro Police Officer. The department grieved the loss of their coworker together.

Muldowney was among the many, mourning a close friend. He said his children took the loss of Uncle Jared very hard.

Time has eased the pain but the anniversary still hits hard for Muldowney and his family.

"It almost takes you by surprise sometimes and punches you in the gut," Muldowney said.

Other officers visit his grave or share memorials on social media but Muldowney honors him in the small memories.

"There's a certain spot on the highway that he used to sit and run the radar. Every time I pass it I think of him," Muldowney said.

The GPD veteran of nearly 13 years now sees his career with a new perspective.

"I don't think you can do this job and not be changed by that. It's a very sobering fact that this kid that was a brother didn't go home one night," Muldowney said.