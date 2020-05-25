Memorial Day 'Freedom Rally' to happen in Greensboro, organizers demand NC reopen fully now

The rally will occur during phase 2 of NC's reopening, where outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people are not allowed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Memorial Day rallies are scheduled in five cities across North Carolina, including Greensboro, to demand that the state fully reopen during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as part of the "Reopen NC" movement.

The rally will occur during phase 2 of NC's reopening, where outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people are not allowed to stop the spread of coronavirus. As of Sunday, 744 people have died from COVID-19 and 587 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, according to the NCDHHS.

The "Freedom Rally" is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the Governmental Plaza at 110 S Greene St. in Greensboro, according to the Facebook event. The event will include speakers, food trucks, and music, according to the organizer.

The "Reopen NC" movement is a loose collection of people who believe that executive orders to close down businesses and place restrictions on life during the pandemic are unconstitutional. It has sparked a war of words on social media and protests across the state, including counter-protests and criticism that people rushing the reopening process are placing residents at increased risk of coronavirus infection.

The rallies planned for Monday on Memorial Day are set to happen in Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, Asheville, and Wilmington.

"Together in 5 cities across our great state, We will rally and march for freedom," the Facebook event says. "We will honor the 2.8 Million (Wikipedia) Americans Military Heroes who paid the ultimate price for Freedom. Let their sacrifice not be in vain."

"Will you take a stand against Roy Cooper and his Unconstitutional Executive Order? Will you stand up for Freedom and the Freedom of generations to come?" the event description adds.

Ashley Smith, one of the lead organizers for the rallies, spoke with WFMY News 2 on Sunday.

"It's going to be very Memorial Day focused. This year a lot of the Memorial Day festivities are canceled and people are obviously upset about that. So I think this is going to provide people an opportunity to come out and honor fallen heroes while marching for our freedom," said Smith.

Smith says she and other event organizers have obtained required permits as necessary and are working with law enforcement.

Currently, North Carolina is in phase two of the state's guidelines for reopening, which encourages residents to stay at home when possible. Guidelines encourage people to stay at least six feet apart from others, wear a cloth face covering, and wash hands as much as possible.

Gatherings for parades, fairs, festivals and other events are limited to a maximum of 25 people outdoors and 10 people indoors during phase two.

The novel coronavirus spreads from person-to-person primarily through respiratory droplets produced when a person coughs or sneezes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Greensboro, the scheduled speakers include Mark Robinson, candidate for Lt. Governor of North Carolina, and self-described "conservative Republican" and "true American patriot," according to his campaign website.

N.C. Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey is also listed as a speaker.

Pastor Fred Daniel, part of the lawsuit demanding that places of worship be allowed to reopen, is also slated to speak.

Colonel Ron Rabin and Stephanie Mitchell are also listed as speakers.

'I don't need to be handled like a child'

On Sunday, WFMY News 2 spoke with Aryn Schloemer, a High Point resident and organizer of the Greensboro "Freedom Day" rally.

"I think there's a lot of interest. I think people are pretty frustrated," Schloemer said.

Schloemer says she is a retired scientist and currently runs a horse farm. She became involved in the Reopen NC movement after attending rallies in Raleigh.

"I was frustrated. I felt trapped. I didn't have any other outlet to express my anger and frustration, and when i saw them it was a pretty easy decision," Schloemer said.

Schloemer said she has not been satisfied with how North Carolina is handling the reopening process.

"I don't need to be handled like a child. We are all American adults, and we should be treated like one," Schloemer said.

The rally organizer also says the state has not been consistent with which businesses are required to remain closed, and she said she would like to see more data from health officials.