RALEIGH, N.C. — Four people, including the co-founder of the ReOpen NC, were arrested outside the North Carolina Executive Mansion during the group’s third protest Tuesday in Raleigh.

WNCN reports that Wendy Macasieb, Lisa Todd, and Ashley Smith were arrested during the protest on charges of resisting arrest and violation of an executive order. Smith is one of the movement's leaders. Arrest warrants said the women did not comply when asked not to come onto state property by a police officer. State Capitol Police said a protester violently pulled on part of the northeast gate of the Executive Mansion, breaking it.

Jonathan Warren II was also charged with resisting arrest, violation of an executive order, and damage to property.

The three women have been released from jail.

In a statement, Smith called the arrests a “bold move” saying ReOpen NC had worked peacefully with police prior to her arrest.

“Our protests will continue. Our civil disobedience will accelerate. Our faith in the police has diminished. We will open North Carolina,” Smith stated.

A State Capitol Police spokesperson said, "While protests can be subject to restrictions on time, place, and manner, they are held as a fundamental right under the Constitution. State Capitol Police respects the constitutional right to peaceably assemble."

ReOpen NC has said it will continue organizing these protests at the state capital until Gov. Cooper's stay-at-home order is lifted. The order runs through May 8.

