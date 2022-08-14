Alma Adams tests positive for COVID-19

This is the first time Adams has reported testing positive for COVID-19.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Representative Alma Adams (NC-12) tested positive for COVID-19, her office said Sunday.

According to a release, Adams, 76, tested positive on Sunday and is experiencing "mild symptoms."

Adams has received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the release.

"I am following the advice of my doctor and resting to ensure a strong recovery," Adams said in the release.

Adams has served in Congress as representative of North Carolina's 12th district since 2014. The district covers Charlotte and most of Mecklenburg County.