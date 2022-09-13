Replacements, Ltd. brings back massive yard sale

After missing the last three years, the Replacements, Ltd. yard is back and better than ever.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — A triad favorite, Replacements, Ltd. (Limited) is set to host its annual yard sale for the first time in a few years.

Ever since 2019, Replacements, Ltd. has been unable to hold its premiere yard sale event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, this September, the famous yard sale is back and it should be bigger and better than ever.

"Our last yard sale was in 2019, and the pandemic kind of put things on pause for us, and we were disappointed we couldn't invite our customers back to visit us this year. Hoping it's a beautiful day just like today so you can enjoy the sun and the shopping," Linh Calhoun, chief marketing officer at Replacements, Ltd. said.

Here's how it works.

Visitors pay five dollars to get in, then you pay $10 per 12 by 12-inch box, now, you can fill as many boxes as you like with whatever you find on the hundreds of tables of precious pieces.

"Over the years we've collected pieces that may be 'seconds' that we pull together and keep to the side just for these events where we bring in our community and let them enjoy the thrill of the hunt," Calhoun said.

This year's yard sale will run Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1089 Knox Rd. in McLeansville.

It's important to note, that only cash will be accepted out in the parking lot, however, you can pay for admission fees and boxes inside via credit card.

Plus, if you get hungry, there will be multiple local food trucks available to grab a bite to eat.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.