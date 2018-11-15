MAYODAN, NC (WFMY) - Students and staff have evacuated McMichael High School Thursday because of a fire at a school.

Rockingham County Schools confirmed there was smoke coming out of the school's roof in a tweet just before 1 p.m.

A light fixture in the cafeteria was the cause of the fire, which has since been extinguished. The school system says all students have evacuated and are safe.

Parents can pick up students starting at the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center.

McMichael High parents and guardians: there is fire/smoke coming out of the roof of McMichael High. Students are being evacuated. We are currently getting a re-unification site for pick up it will either be Woodbine recreation center or Madison/Mayodan recreation center. — Rock. Co. Schools (@RCS_NC) November 15, 2018

Fire at McMicheal High School is out. It was a light fixture in the cafeteria. All students are evacuated and we’re told they’re safe @WFMY pic.twitter.com/XXaUBa8Urx — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) November 15, 2018

UPDATE: Please pick up your students starting at the Madison/Maydoan rec They will tell you what Center to pick up your student at. All students are accounted for and are SAFE!



McMichael High parents and... https://t.co/lmTg3Aschq — Rock. Co. Schools (@RCS_NC) November 15, 2018

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY