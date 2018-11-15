MAYODAN, NC (WFMY) - Students and staff have evacuated McMichael High School Thursday because of a fire at a school.
Rockingham County Schools confirmed there was smoke coming out of the school's roof in a tweet just before 1 p.m.
A light fixture in the cafeteria was the cause of the fire, which has since been extinguished. The school system says all students have evacuated and are safe.
Parents can pick up students starting at the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center.
