REIDSVILLE, N.C. — (Editor's note: Videos attached are from previous stories)

Reidsville police say they've been receiving multiple reports of coyote sightings this week.

According to police, most of the sightings have occurred mostly at Jaycee Park.

Police say there's no need to worry - because coyotes show up every now and then.

They say if you see one, make loud noises to scare it off. If you happen to be walking your dog at night it's advised that you make sure they're on a leash.

