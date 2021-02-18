Sen. Ted Cruz admits he traveled to Cancun while Texans suffer through deadly winter storm crisis

After days of freezing without power, busted pipes and water issues, all Texans would rather be in Cancun right now. Lucky Ted Cruz is there.

HOUSTON — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is taking heat after flying to Cancun as his home state suffers through a deadly winter storm crisis.

Millions of people across the state have coped with no power during bitter cold weather, followed by busted pipes and low -- or no -- water pressure.

Editor's note: The Ted Cruz interview in this story originally aired on January 7.

Meanwhile, photos all over Twitter show Cruz at Bush IAH airport and on the flight headed to sun, surf and sand.

The Republican senator confirmed the trip in a statement to WFAA, our sister station in Dallas.

Reuters has acquired a photo of Ted Cruz at the Cancun airport today on his way back to Texas.



Notice how he’s wearing a mask with the Texas State flag on it. pic.twitter.com/Tdl6msfPBx — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 18, 2021

"With schools cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew them down last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened to Texas. We want our power back, our water on and our homes warm. My team and I will continue using all our resources to keep Texans warm and safe.

An AP source with knowledge of the situation earlier said the trip was "long-planned."

Guess which US Senator from Texas flew to Cancun while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water? pic.twitter.com/fNY00EmMMR — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) February 18, 2021

It's not clear if the return flight was booked because of the uproar back home.

With Texans heated and the rest of the country shaking their heads, hundreds of snarky tweets are making the rounds on Twitter.

"HEARTBREAKING: One Texas resident had to travel over 1700 miles to find heat, water and electricity."

HEARTBREAKING: One Texas resident had to travel over 1700 miles to find heat, water, and electricity. https://t.co/WwbVgp2BcI — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 18, 2021

And from journalist and Texas native Dan Rather: "There's an old Texas saying: When the going gets tough, the tough go to Cancun. (No, there actually is no such saying)."

Cruz is the same senator who criticized Austin's mayor for taking a vacation to Mexico in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, KVUE reported.

There's an old Texas saying: When the going gets tough, the tough go to Cancun. (No, there actually is no such saying). — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 18, 2021

"Hypocrites. Complete and utter hypocrites," Cruz tweeted on Dec. 2. "And don't forget @MayorAdler who took a private jet with eight people to Cabo and WHILE IN CABO recorded a video telling Austinites to "stay home if you can...this is not the time to relax."



Let’s be fair. Dunking on Ted Cruz is sort of like dunking on a 3-foot rim. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 18, 2021

How #TedCruz left his office to pretend he's at work while travelling to Cancun pic.twitter.com/i6RYesc8eV — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) February 18, 2021

Cruz's tweets mocking California power outages during 2019 massive heat waves are also resurfacing, according to The Hill. On Aug. 19, 2020, Cruz tweeted, "California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity. Biden/Harris/AOC want to make CA's failed energy policy the standard nationwide."

He retweeted the story.

"I got no defense," Cruz tweeted. "A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good."

I got no defense. 🤷🏻‍♂️



A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good.



Stay safe! https://t.co/kBPGrGHmvI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 17, 2021

Cruz was recently criticized for after the Capitol insurrection that left six dead, including a Capitol police officer.

Many blamed Cruz for playing a part in inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol by repeating former President Trump's lies that the election was stolen. Thousands signed a petition that called for his resignation and President Biden said he should be voted out of office.

In an interview with KHOU 11, Cruz condemned the rioters and called Trump's rhetoric "reckless," but denied that he himself shared any of the blame.

The Cancun trip opens Cruz up to more heated criticism in his home state and beyond as he contemplates the possibility of a second presidential run in 2024.

The two-term senator’s current term expires in early 2025.

Check back for more on this developing story as we continue to follow it here and on our newscasts.