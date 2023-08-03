Rep. Kathy Manning involved in crash on the way to district event in Greensboro, her office says

Manning and a member from her staff suffered minor injuries, her office wrote in a statement.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Representative Kathy Manning and a member of her staff were involved in a car crash Thursday morning in Greensboro while on the way to a district event, her office wrote in a statement.

Manning and her staff member were taken to the hospital and have been discharged.

"Many thanks to the first responders and the Cone Health team for their timely response and assistance," the statement read.

They both sustained minor injuries from the crash.

