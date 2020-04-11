Republicans keep control of North Carolina legislative chambers

Election results showed the legislators winning majorities in the 50-seat Senate and 120-seat House so the party can extend control there for another two years.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republicans have withstood a massive effort by Democrats to retake both General Assembly chambers.

Election results showed GOP legislators winning majorities in the 50-seat Senate and 120-seat House so the party can extend control there for another two years. Democrats had been on a multimillion-dollar spending push to win several additional seats in each chamber and flip power.