MOUNT AIRY, N.C. - In the fabled town of Mayberry, known for compassion, a shelter for women and children hopes to take in even more people.

But the Shepherd's House in Mount Airy might not get its wish, after city leaders denied the request to expand at the last commission meeting.

If you don't know Mount Airy, you likely know Mayberry - and what it embodies: a sweeter and simpler time, everything good about small-town America.

“Just laid back and relaxed, everything’s perfect,” said Mike Bowman, a board member for The Shepherd’s House.

At the shelter in the historic downtown, workers there know nothing's perfect. But they say they're working towards that, by taking in women, children, and families in need and helping them get back on their feet.

“We are trying to expand. We see a growth and homelessness, and we just want to serve and try to put productive people back into our community,” said executive director Mary Boyles.

“We don’t need to hide are homeless. We need to embrace them,” Bowman said.

Boyles says they've had to turn people away by the hundreds.

“In 2016 we turned away 413 people, 197 of those were children,” she explained, “In 2017, we turned away 568 people.”

The dream was to turn of the current 18-person shelter, into a 46-person shelter by adding another building on property behind them.

While property renderings were approved by the Historical Society, and the Planning Commission, the City Commissioners voted down the request at their last meeting.

“The actual vote was very disappointing,” said Boyles.

“The city commissioners, they did not vote against The Shepherd’s House. We all are in favor of the Shepherd’s House. We all know the terrific job that is being done there,” said city commissioner Shirley Brinkley, “We all support it 100 percent. The vote was coming from the comprehensive plan.”

Brinkley wants to set the record straight, saying the request was turned down because of zoning rules. She says the plans proposed for the site would be too heavy of an impact to the surrounding residential and historical area.

“It was in our hands to make the decision. It was heartbreaking, but there is always something good in the workings,” she said.

Boyles and her team hope leaders will reconsider.

“I want people to look at Mount Airy, not just for the fictional town of Mayberry, but that we embraced making a difference in the lives of others in our community,” she said.

A petition for the city to reconsider has 500 signatures and counting. Supporters plan to head to the commission meeting next week to ask leaders to take another look.

