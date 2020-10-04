GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY’s transmitter is scheduled to be upgraded Tuesday, May 12 at 7 a.m. If you watch our channels, WFMY/CBS, Justice, Court, Quest or Circle via cable, satellite, or a streaming provider, you will not experience a change in service. If you watch these channels with an antenna, you will need to re-scan your television after the upgrade.

This action is part of a government-mandated change in spectrum frequencies. No new devices, equipment, or services are needed to rescan, but you will need to go into the settings on your TV and rescan the channels.

Cable and satellite customers don’t have to do anything. This is for over-the-air viewers only.

WFMY is committed to making the change as easy as possible and once we’ve moved to our new antenna, the WFMY picture will be spectacular.

The change may affect antenna customers based on things like the type of TV or antenna you have, the position of the antenna, the location of your house, the construction of your house or atmospheric conditions (cable, satellite and streaming customers will not be affected.)

Below we rounded up some frequently asked questions regarding a rescan.

What is it?

If you watch TV with an antenna or use a digital converter box, this will affect you. You’ll need to rescan your TV so you can keep watching WFMY/CBS on 2.1, Justice Network on 2.2, Court TV Mystery on 2.3, Quest on 2.4 and Circle on 2.5.

Why do I need to Re-Scan?

If you want to keep watching your favorite shows like WFMY News 2, The Price is Right, Young & the Restless, 60 Minutes, and NFL Football, you’ll need to re-scan.

How do I do it?

We've included several links with easy-to-follow, step-by-step, illustrated instructions to some of the most popular television brands.

LG

https://www.lg.com/pa_en/support/product-help/CT20273031-1412240986783-others

Panasonic

http://www.panasonic.com/mobile/consumer/quick-start-guide/2012/1/en/021.asp

Philips

https://www.usa.philips.com/c-f/XC000010118/how-to-perform-a-channel-search-in-my-philips-tv

Samsung

https://www.samsung.com/us/support/answer/ANS00062206/

Sony

http://docs.esupport.sony.com/imanual/LA/2013/XBR-X907A/ltn-dvbt_uen/c_digi_europe_co_datuning.html

Toshiba

https://support.toshiba.com/support/viewContentDetail?contentId=4009239

Vizio

https://support.vizio.com/s/article/Channel-Scan-Auto-Scan-Master-Channel-List-No-Signal?language=en_US

Additional Resources:

Even among manufacturers, each television has its own steps for rescanning. Every remote is different and often the words ENTER, OK, or SELECT are interchangeable. The process is essentially the same.

In general, you need to get into the brain of your television to tell it what you want to see. If you still have the owner's manual for your TV or converter box, now would be a great time to find it. We have included links to popular television brands. You can use those links to find your model of television (usually shown on the rear of your set) to get the manual that matches.

To begin scanning for channels, use your remote to find the MENU or SETUP or SETTINGS function. The UP/DOWN and LEFT/RIGHT buttons help you move from step to step through the on-screen menu.

GENERAL GUIDE

1 – Press the MENU button on your television or converter box remote.

2 – Go to SETUP or SETTINGS.

3 – Go to INSTALLATION or SYSTEM or CHANNELS.

4 – Go to AUTOPROGRAM, AUTOSCAN, AUTOTUNING, PROGRAM CHANNELS, or SCAN CHANNELS.

5 – Press ENTER, OK, or SELECT to start the scan.

6 – Some televisions may warn you that starting a scan will reprogram your channels. That's OK! Reprogramming your tuner is exactly what you want to do to access the upgrades and new channels.

7 – Once the scan starts, it can take just a few minutes or 15 – 30 minutes to complete. DON’T stop the process once it starts.

8 – At this point, your scan should be done. Many televisions quit the process on their own, with others, you may need to select OK or EXIT on your remote.

NOTE: Some manufacturers have you use the LEFT/RIGHT arrow to access menu functions. Sometimes they throw you a curve ball and make the CHANNEL UP/DOWN and VOLUME UP/DOWN double as menu navigation. It can be a bit tricky, but if you're familiar with your television remote, you already know this stuff.

What now?

If all has gone according to plan, you’ll be getting a stronger WFMY signal, which means a better picture for all your favorite shows on WFMY, including NCIS, Survivor, The Price is Right, and many more!

Make sure your antenna has a clear, 360-degree view with no obstructions. If you are using a rabbit-ears style of indoor antenna, you may need to adjust it to maximize your digital signal. Unlike the "old days," if the digital signal is too weak, your tuner will not be able to decode and display the channel.