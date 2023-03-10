Emergency crews are on the scene of a rescue on Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem officials say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem crews are working on a "high-angle" rescue on Peters Creek Parkway Monday afternoon.
Winston-Salem fire officials said they received a call around 3:52 p.m. about a man who climbed the top of a transmission tower.
A spokesperson with Duke Energy said they had to temporarily turn off transmission lines for safety reasons to support those working on the rescue.
This story is developing.
Check back for updates.
