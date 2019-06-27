GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. — The Grayson County, VA Sheriff's office is looking for a woman who disappeared Wednesday afternoon while tubing down the New River.

Jo Anne Hatcher, 57, was tubing with friends when she missed the exit area and was separated from the group, according to Brad Chambers, the Communications Officer with Grayson County Sheriff's Office.

He added there are more than 30 people and groups looking for the woman who's from Sparta, NC in Alleghany County. They ended their search Thursday at dusk but said they'd continue Friday morning.

The Sheriff's Office said Hatcher was wearing a pink top and blue bottoms. Friends told the Sheriff that Hatcher doesn't know how to swim.

Friends took a kayak down the river hoping to find her, but couldn't, said Chambers. They found her tube about a mile down the river.

Chambers told WFMY News 2 the New River is swifter than normal right now because of rain earlier in the week.

Those along the New River between New River Camp Ground and the Veterans Bridge at Pleasant Grove Road in Grayson County are asked to be on the lookout.

