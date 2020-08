According to a Facebook post from Stokes and Surry County Incident Alerts, people are being asked to avoid the area in order to allow emergency crews room to work.

According to a Facebook post from Stokes and Surry County Incident Alerts, a mountain rescue is underway.

The post said that units were responding to Pilot Mountain State Park in reference to a fall.

People are being asked to avoid the area in order to allow emergency crews room to work.