Rescuers use crane to lift trapped dog out of Charlotte quarry

Zeus the dog had been in the quarry for several days.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's not every day firefighters and rescue teams use a crane to reach a trapped animal.

But that's what happened at the quarry of Vulcan Materials this week, as a dog named Zeus waited for days to be rescued.

Zeus and another dog ran into the quarry. The other dog, unfortunately, jumped off a ledge and died, but Zeus remained trapped.

A rescue squad of Charlotte firefighters and staff from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Care & Control unit created a plan to get Zeus out: use a crane and coax him into the bucket and then to safety.

It worked.

Zeus was carried in the arms of rescuers and lifted by crane to safety, brought in by Vulcan Materials Company.

Sean Hawley, Vice President and General Manager of Vulcan’s North Carolina’s Operations issued a statement thanking law enforcement agencies for their help assisting in the rescue:

"Vulcan Materials Company would like to thank the Charlotte Fire Department, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control and Superior Crane Company who supplied the crane to help get to the dog. It has been a real team effort that had two very important matters foremost in mind. One was the rescue of the dog and the other was performing the rescue in a manner that was mindful of everyone's safety. I would also like to thank our employees at Vulcan's Pineville Quarry and all of the folks who have called and expressed their concern. That includes everyone who dropped off snacks for the dog."

If the dog doesn't yet have a name, I might suggest "Rocky" or maybe "Lucky".

After a brief check-up at a nearby vet hospital, Zeus was reunited with his owners.

