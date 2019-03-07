HATTERAS, N.C. — A 60-year-old swimmer has been reported missing near the Oregon Inlet.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the man was reported missing Wednesday morning around 9:17 a.m.

The man was seen swimming on a boogie board that was later found in the water between the section of the Bonner Bridge and Marc Basnight Bridge.

The United States Coast Guard, North Carolina Marine Patrol, Fish and Wildlife Service, and Cape Hatteras National Seashore Rangers are searching for the man.



No additional details are available at this time.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Hurricane Florence Effect: NC Coastline Changed After Florence Leading To Stronger Rip Currents, Professor Says

RELATED: Man Dies After Getting Caught in Rip Current at Outer Banks Beach

RELATED: Nags Head Warning People to Avoid Giant Holes

RELATED: Pool Season Is Here. But First, Do You and Your Children Know How to Swim?

RELATED: Man Who Was One of 3 Rescued From Emerald Isle Surf Dies

RELATED: 'Cherish the Ones You Love' NC Mom Remembers 5-Year-Old Son, Boyfriend Who Died After Being Caught in Rip Current

RELATED: Dad Drowns Trying To Save Daughters From Rip Current At Atlantic Beach