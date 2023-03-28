Resident seeks permanent housing after living in a Greensboro pallet home for three months

The 30 pallet homes in Pomona park are coming down. They were a temporary solution to house the homeless during the cold winter months.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three months after the city of Greensboro built pallet homes in Pomona park, the 30 shelters are coming down.

The homes were a temporary solution to house the homeless during the cold winter months.

News 2 stopped by the site and met with a man who moved into one of the homes when they first opened in December.

Joseph Quick had been homeless for five years and was grateful to have a place for three months. He said winter months are crucial for homeless people when temperatures can be below freezing and many motels are booked up.

Now that his stay at the pallet homes has come to an end, he's focused on permanent housing.

"If it’s low-income housing or emergency housing whatever because right now I’m in a situation I’m going through retirement and stuff like that and financial issues that I have to take care of before I can get where I really want to be, but I’m going to get there because I got good people in my pocket," said Quick.

Permanent supportive housing is a priority for the Interactive Resource Center as they remove the pallet homes.

Executive Director Kristina Singleton said the center is working on receiving more funding to offer homeless people a studio-like apartment with rental assistance.

"There’s full support. So, you have medical on-site case management on-site, you would have availability for food availability for transportation and it’s just a large percentage of folks that we serve that would really fit that mold it's been successful in so many other cities we know it works and proven that it works and we need to get continued funding to get that rolling," said Singleton.