Residents displaced after apartment fire in Burlington

Burlington fire crews said the fire was caused by leftover oil in a pot on the stove.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Residents are displaced after an apartment fire on Sidney Avenue Wednesday night, Burlington fire crews say.

The fire happened around 8:45 p.m.

The first firefighters arrived on the scene just over two minutes from dispatch and found heavy smoke coming from multiple apartments. Crews quickly hosed the fire and made their way into the apartments to extinguish the fire.

Crews said they got the fire under control in 20 minutes.

Searches were also conducted to confirm that nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be from the pot of oil being left on the stove after food was cooked, which then ignited. Unattended cooking fires are a leading cause of residential fires that frequently result in injury or even death, according to the fire department.

The estimated value of content lost due to the fire is $8,000, while the damage to the structure is estimated to be $50,000, crews said.

Residents of three apartment units were also displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by family members and the American Red Cross.

The Burlington Fire Department was assisted by the police department, Alamance County EMS, Piedmont Natural Gas, Duke Energy, and the American Red Cross.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.