People impacted by Winston Weaver fire speak out at meeting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officials held another meeting Thursday night for people who live within one mile of the Weaver Fertilizer Plant and were impacted by the fire.

People had questions about air quality, water, among other concerns.

One of the main topics discussed was the fact that some residents feel that they weren't alerted in the best way of the fire. Some said they just received a knock on the door while others said they didn't get a notification at all.

Other people at the meeting had different concerns.

One gentleman asked officials if someone was going to pay people back for being out of work during the fire. Another lady asked if taxpayers will be paying for the cleanup of the plant.

Mayor Pro Tempore Denise Adams spearheaded the meeting and talked about what's to come for residents.

"The process to get some funding and assistance. We are hoping to get that deal started, once it passes Monday night give me two weeks. Give me two weeks we have to open up the application process," Adams said.

Fire Chief Trey Mayo was also at the meeting, he said 45 agencies assisted over the course of the week to help fight against the fire, and nearly 4.2 million gallons of water were used.

The city of Winston-Salem will consider a $1 million dollar proposal on Monday to help residents impacted by the weaver fire. If the proposal is passed, the city will work with a non-profit to disburse the money.

The fertilizer plant started on Jan. 31 and led to evacuations for families and businesses within the mile radius. At the time of the fire, there were 600 tons of fertilizer-making chemicals inside the plant -- nearly three times the amount that a West, Texas fertilizer plant had when it exploded in 2013, killing 15 and injuring dozens more.