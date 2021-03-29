Low-income residents in Winston-Salem may be eligible for rental assistance

Officials said residents may be eligible under the Rent, Utilities and Mortgage Assistance program and said applications are now being accepted.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Low-income residents in Winston-Salem who are behind on their mortgage, rent or utilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance, according to city officials.

Officials said residents may be eligible under the Rent, Utilities and Mortgage Assistance program and said applications are now being accepted.

According to the City of Winston-Salem, a total of $1,238,277 is available under RUMA, which is funded with federal dollars appropriated as part of the federal coronavirus relief bill.

City officials said of this amount, $738,064 is available for mortgage assistance and $500,064 is available for assistance with rent and utilities.

In order to be eligible households:

Must have been affected by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic;

Must have a household income that is 80 percent or less of the area median income, which varies by household size and is $53,400 for a family of four;

Must have lived in their house or apartment in Winston-Salem as their primary residence for at least three months;

Must be at least one month behind on their rent, mortgage, and utilities at the time of application; and

Have a person in the household who is named on a lease, mortgage or utility account.

Officials said applying online is the fastest way to receive assistance. Residents without internet access can make an appointment to apply at one of three local agencies that are assisting the city in administering the program.

The RUMA program provides assistance with rental assistance, mortgage assistance, and utilities, to include electricity, water, sewer/wastewater, natural gas and propane.

The program offers counseling and financial case management for 90 days. Assistance may include past due, current or future assistance payments and households may receive up to six months of assistance.