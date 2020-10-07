Eviction woes: Resources available for those facing evictions

The Greensboro Housing Coalition says their call volume nearly doubled since the moratorium ended. Organizations say it may get worse before it gets better.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For months now we all have dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 30,000 people in North Carolina have lost their jobs.

For some rent has been tough to pay.

Evictions were ordered to be put on hold, but now they’re happening again.

State leaders said they’ve already received 10,000 evictions requests, and more are pouring in.

Stephen Sills, Director of the Center for Housing and Community Studies at UNCG has been working to keep hundreds of families off the streets.

“Because of the pandemic we’ve shifted our focus from our resolution project to an emergency assistance program and a negotiation program to resolve evictions and keep people in place today,” Sills said.

Prior to Coronavirus Sills and the Greensboro Housing Coalition created the Tenancy Preservation Project with hopes of solving Greensboro’s housing crisis, but they’ve since had to solely focus on corornavirus response.

Greensboro Housing Coalition "But experts and advocates say the pandemic didn't create the housin... g crisis; it merely exposed what already existed. "You're always one financial shock, one financial emergency from not being able to pay the rent, and potentially being evicted, and, in the worst cases, facing homelessness," said Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low-Income Housing Coalition.

Since May through the Housing Coalition and area partnerships they’ve help keep more than 100 families off the streets.

But that's just a fraction of the thousands falling behind on bills.

“Landlords have tenants that are two to three or even four months behind on their rent owing two or three thousand dollars worth of rent,” Sills said. “About a quarter of units are behind.”

“You don’t want to put people on the streets because they’re not working, but you also have a business to run,” said Jerome Myers, President of Myers Development Group.

Myers said it makes it difficult for property owners like himself to make their own commitments.

“People think landlords have a limitless supply of cash but we’re running businesses like everyone else, Myers said. “It’s not just the mortgage its other bills that come with it.”

The Greensboro Housing Coalition said their call volume has nearly doubled since the county moratorium ended.

Organizations said it may get worse before it gets better.

“We’ll see many more people become homeless without safe and affordable housing and the risk of covid will increased,” Sills said. “In the homeless shelters the COVID-19 rates have risen really quickly we need to keep people in the safety of the homes they’re already living in.”

Josie Williams, Executive Director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition said they’re working on long term equitable solutions that involve case management.

“So when we help someone prevent losing their home and you have a case manager working with you and doing follow up with you and connecting you with other resources and more lucrative employment,” Williams said.

In the mean time you can reach out to the Greensboro Housing Coalition, Welfare Reform Liaison Project or Legal aid of NC to get rental or eviction assistance.

CONTACTS:

Greensboro Housing Coalition: 336-691-9521

Welfare Reform Liaison Project : 336-691-5780