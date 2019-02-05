LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of a 35-year-old deputy, who was part of the K9 unit. 

Matthew Higgins had an aggressive form of bladder cancer, the sheriff's office said in a social media post. He passed away Tuesday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Davidson County Sheriff's Office
Rest easy, Matt...you will forever be with us.
Facebook

"Matt passed away in the arms of his wife, which is exactly where he wanted to be," a post from the sheriff's office read. "Matt was an inspiration to all of us at the Sheriff's Office."

According to his obituary, Higgins grew up in Davidson County and was a 2001 graduate of West Davidson High School. He worked with the K-9 unit and was a seven-year veteran of the office.

A celebration of Higgins' life will be Friday at Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church at 2 p.m.

