LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of a 35-year-old deputy, who was part of the K9 unit.

Matthew Higgins had an aggressive form of bladder cancer, the sheriff's office said in a social media post. He passed away Tuesday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

"Matt passed away in the arms of his wife, which is exactly where he wanted to be," a post from the sheriff's office read. "Matt was an inspiration to all of us at the Sheriff's Office."

According to his obituary, Higgins grew up in Davidson County and was a 2001 graduate of West Davidson High School. He worked with the K-9 unit and was a seven-year veteran of the office.

A celebration of Higgins' life will be Friday at Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church at 2 p.m.

