While more people may have been home for the big game, restaurants still saw plenty of takeout orders yesterday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is no day on the calendar that Americans eat more chicken wings than Super Bowl Sunday.

The staple go-to foods during the big game, but there are plenty of other foods that are high on the good eats list as well.

New York Pizza Bar & Grill is one of many local restaurants that were a bit unsure of what Super Bowl Sunday 2021 had in store for them. Owner Rosario Mascali said the atmosphere inside wasn't quite the same, but he was pleasantly surprised by the outcome.