GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The race for Sheriff is a heated one across the Piedmont Triad from county to county.

RESULTS | Election Day Results On WFMY News 2

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Republican challenger Richie Simmons has won against incumbent Davidson County Sheriff David Grice with 53-percent of the votes.

Simmons also won against former Sheriff Gerald Hege, Sr. and challenger Greg Wood, all running for sheriff.

Simmons started his career in law enforcement as an officer in 1986 with the Mount Airy Police Department where he also joined as a SWAT team member with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. After serving for five years he became a member of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. In 2015, Simmons retired from the Highway Patrol.

Simmons spoke to voters after winning the race.

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Republican challenger Greg Seabolt led incumbent Randolph County Sheriff Robert Graves with a difference of 245 votes, with 100-percent of precincts reporting.

Seabolt will take on Libertarian candidate, Eric Hicks who beat out Adam Brooks in the November election.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Incumbent Republican Sheriff Sam Page wins reelection with 80-percent of votes after beating both challengers Earl Estes and John H. Ferrell.

WILKES COUNTY

Republican Sheriff Chris Shew wins reelection after beating challenger Eric Bryd with 66-percent of the votes, with 100-percent of precincts reporting.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY