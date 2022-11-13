Retired captain with Graham Fire Department dies of cancer

Allen Maness died after over 30 years of service with the fire department.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A retired captain with the Graham Fire Department has died.

Allen Maness died after over 30 years of service with the department.

“It is with the saddest of hearts that we announce the passing of our Friend, Colleague, and brother,” read a statement from Fire Chief Tommy Cole on Graham Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Cole said Maness served as interim fire chief before Cole got there in 2019.

“He was my right-hand man. Allen was much more than that. He was a true friend and someone that would stop in a moment’s notice to help someone and was loyal as they come,” he said. “Allen fought a courageous battle with cancer, but he never gave up. He fought to the end because that's the kind of person he is. Rest easy you good and faithful servant.”

