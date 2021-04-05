Retired Greensboro police officer in desperate need of new liver

The former GPD officer is listed on the national organ donor registry.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A retired Greensboro police officer needs a new liver.

Lyndon Scott Caviness was diagnosed with liver disease two years ago and his condition is getting worse.

His wife Michelle is leading the effort to find a donor.

“Our daily lives and everything were great (then) suddenly you're hit with this,” Michelle said. “You just kind of must lean on each other and help him through the process as best you can.”

“She’s had to become the caregiver,” Lyndon said. “I depend on her for everything.”

