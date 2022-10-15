Retired Kernersville officer ministers to Raleigh community, days after 5 people were killed

Sean Houle is taking his faith and experiences as a Triad police officer to Raleigh, ministering to those affected by Thursdays shooting.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Healing, that was the message shared in the Hedingham neighborhood on Saturday.

On Thursday, shots echoed throughout the neighborhoods quiet suburban streets, killing 5 and injuring 2 others.

With candles in hand and heavy hearts, the shaken community gathered to remember those lost.

Along with the support of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team.

"These folks have stories, they have stories of personal experiences. They experienced in this tragic event, they have stories of people close to them, and what they experienced during this tragic event, and that stuff is heavy," said chaplain and retired police officer, Sean Houle.

Houle traveled from the Triad to Raleigh to listen to, and pray for those impacted.

"We're being a listening ear, we're loving on them, we're sharing the hope and love of Jesus Christ with them as much as we can." said Houle.

Houle knows first-hand the fears and challenges the community faces in the days to come.

Last year the former Kernersville Police Officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop.

"I'm not 100%, I'm not 100% mentally and I'm not 100% physically but that's all being worked out and stuff like this is a huge part of the healing process," said Houle.

Houle says he simply wants to be a light as this community heals from some of their darkest days.

"People were there for me, when I needed it most, a community was there for me when I needed them the most, so there is nothing that I would rather do in this life moving forward until I move on to eternity other than to be here for people just like they were there for me," said Houle.