Retired firefighter dies of occupational brain cancer, union classifies it as 'line of duty' death

Mauro Messina was diagnosed with terminal occupational brain cancer in late 2021.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A retired Statesville firefighter died from work-related brain cancer on Monday, May 1, according to the Professional Fire Fighters of Greensboro on Instagram.

Mauro Messina was a retired Statesville Fire Department firefighter and part of the Statesville Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 3137, where he served as President, according to the union.

“Mauro helped move our local forward and was an incredible leader. He will be missed terribly," said Local 3137 Vice-President, Josh Smith.

Messina was diagnosed with terminal occupational brain cancer in late 2021. The firefighters union said he "fought a courageous battle, consistently exceeding his medical teams expectations".

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) union classified his death as an official line of duty death (LODD).

The IAFF will be placing Messina's name on the IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial in September 2024, according to the Greensboro union.

In addition to his work as a firefighter, Messina was a US Air Force veteran, a husband, father, son, and brother.

"He will [be] deeply and profoundly missed," wrote the union.

