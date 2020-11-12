Retired teacher from Greensboro plans to use $150,000 lottery winnings to fund scholarships, help others

Vickie Henry, a former biology teacher and assistant principal won $150,000 after a ticket helped her win the prize.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A retired educator from Greensboro won big after taking a second chance on one of her lottery tickets.

Vickie Henry, a former biology teacher and assistant principal won $150,000 after a ticket helped her win the prize.

Henry won the top prize in the lottery’s first Holiday Luck second-chance drawing on Wednesday. She said she got an email notifying her of her win Wednesday night, but had a hard time believing it was true.

She said she plans to use some of her prize money to help families in need during the holidays and some to provide scholarships in one of her favorite programs, Top Teens of America.

Henry said the rest would go to home improvements and savings.

“I think it’s very important to help other people when you can afford to,” she said.

Henry said she likes second-chance drawings because they give her another chance at winning a prize.

“It gives you hope that maybe you will win the second time,” she said. “Second chances are very important in life.”

Henry claimed her prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she received $106,125.

