Retired U.S. soccer goalie, Hope Solo charged with DWI, child abuse in Winston-Salem

Police said Hope Solo was arrested in a Walmart parking lot at the store located on Parkway Village Circle in Winston-Salem.
Credit: AP Images
Hope Solo, retired U.S. soccer goalkeeper and two-time Olympic gold medalist

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hope Solo, a retired U.S. soccer goalkeeper and two-time Olympic gold medalist, was arrested Thursday in Winston-Salem.

Police said Solo was arrested in a Walmart parking lot at the store located on Parkway Village Circle in Winston-Salem. Solo was charged with impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. They said her two children were in the car at the time of the incident.  

According to court documents, an officer reported seeing Solo passed out in the car, with the engine running and her two young children in the car. Officers said they could smell alcohol, according to the documents. It also revealed she refused a breathalyzer. 

Credit: Winston-Salem Police
Hope Solo arrested in Winston-Salem

She was processed and then released from the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a written promise to return to court. Winston-Salem police have not released any more details.

